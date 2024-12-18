Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition and Syrian Free Army Members Visit Rukban Medical Clinic [Image 3 of 3]

    SYRIA

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army medical Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, attached to Task Force Armadillo, discuss medical equipment capabilities and needs with providers at the Shaam Clinic in Rukban, Syria, Dec. 18, 2024. These partner force development efforts and engagements between the Coalition and the Syrian Free Army help ensure a future without ISIS and its radical extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)

    This work, Coalition and Syrian Free Army Members Visit Rukban Medical Clinic [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Fred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

