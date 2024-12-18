Coalition and Syrian Free Army Members Visit Rukban Medical Clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army medical Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, attached to Task Force Armadillo, discuss medical equipment capabilities and needs with providers at the Shaam Clinic in Rukban, Syria, Dec. 18, 2024. These partner force development efforts and engagements between the Coalition and the Syrian Free Army help ensure a future without ISIS and its radical extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)