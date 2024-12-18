Coalition and Syrian Free Army Members Visit Rukban Medical Clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army medical Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, attached to Task Force Armadillo, bring medical and infant supplies to the Shaam Clinic in Rukban, Syria, on Dec. 18, 2024. Medical and Civil Affairs teams met with providers, Syrian Free Army members, and local leaders to assess the current capabilities of the medical facility and identify issues within the camp. These partner force development efforts and engagements between the Coalition and the Syrian Free Army help ensure a future free from ISIS and its extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)