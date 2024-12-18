Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition and Syrian Free Army Members Visit Rukban Medical Clinic [Image 1 of 3]

    Coalition and Syrian Free Army Members Visit Rukban Medical Clinic

    SYRIA

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army medical Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, attached to Task Force Armadillo, unload medical and infant supplies from a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle in Rukban, Syria, Dec. 18, 2024. Medical and Civil Affairs teams met with providers, Syrian Free Army members, and local leaders to assess the current capabilities of the medical facility and identify issues within the camp. The Coalition advises, assists, and enables partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and its radical and extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)

    This work, Coalition and Syrian Free Army Members Visit Rukban Medical Clinic [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Fred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coalition
    IDP
    SFA
    Norwegian Army
    Task Force Viking
    Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR

