Coalition and Syrian Free Army Members Visit Rukban Medical Clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army medical Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, attached to Task Force Armadillo, unload medical and infant supplies from a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle in Rukban, Syria, Dec. 18, 2024. Medical and Civil Affairs teams met with providers, Syrian Free Army members, and local leaders to assess the current capabilities of the medical facility and identify issues within the camp. The Coalition advises, assists, and enables partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and its radical and extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)