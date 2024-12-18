7 SWS Santa Tracker 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Beale Air Force Base (AFB) dependent draws while she waits to track and talk to Santa during the 7th Space Warning Squadron's (7 SWS) Santa Tracker event at Beale AFB, California, Dec. 24, 2024. The event had arts and crafts tables setup for the kids to participate in while waiting for their turn to track and talk to Santa via a special satellite phone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)