    7 SWS Santa Tracker 24 [Image 2 of 10]

    7 SWS Santa Tracker 24

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A Beale Air Force Base (AFB) dependent draws while she waits to track and talk to Santa during the 7th Space Warning Squadron's (7 SWS) Santa Tracker event at Beale AFB, California, Dec. 24, 2024. The event had arts and crafts tables setup for the kids to participate in while waiting for their turn to track and talk to Santa via a special satellite phone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Reindeer on the radar: 7 SWS continues Santa Tracker tradition

    Santa Tracker
    Santa Claus
    USSF
    NORAD tracks Santa
    U.S. Space Force
    7th Space Warning Squadron (7 SWS)

