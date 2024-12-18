A Beale Air Force Base (AFB) dependent draws while she waits to track and talk to Santa during the 7th Space Warning Squadron's (7 SWS) Santa Tracker event at Beale AFB, California, Dec. 24, 2024. The event had arts and crafts tables setup for the kids to participate in while waiting for their turn to track and talk to Santa via a special satellite phone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2024 15:29
|Photo ID:
|8815417
|VIRIN:
|241224-F-WX919-1002
|Resolution:
|6587x4393
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7 SWS Santa Tracker 24 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reindeer on the radar: 7 SWS continues Santa Tracker tradition
No keywords found.