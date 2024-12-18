7 SWs Santa Tracker 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Families leave the 7th Space Warning Squadron (7 SWS) after tracking and talking to Santa Claus during the 7 SWS's Santa Tracker event at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 24, 2024. Children on the nice list at Beale AFB were able to talk with Santa through the 7 SWS Santa Tracker patching through to Santa's sleigh phone, and Santa told the children about their accomplishments this year and promised them a special gift for Christmas morning. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)