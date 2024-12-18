Families leave the 7th Space Warning Squadron (7 SWS) after tracking and talking to Santa Claus during the 7 SWS's Santa Tracker event at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 24, 2024. Children on the nice list at Beale AFB were able to talk with Santa through the 7 SWS Santa Tracker patching through to Santa's sleigh phone, and Santa told the children about their accomplishments this year and promised them a special gift for Christmas morning. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2024 15:29
|Photo ID:
|8815416
|VIRIN:
|241224-F-WX919-1001
|Resolution:
|7332x4890
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7 SWS Santa Tracker 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
