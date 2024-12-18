7 SWs Santa Tracker 2024

U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Morgan Cisna, 7th Space Warning Squadron (7 SWS), wears a holiday variant of a 7 SWS patch during their annual Santa Tracker event at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 24, 2024. Each year, the 7 SWS tracks down Santa Claus and allows children the opportunity to talk to him. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
Reindeer on the radar: 7 SWS continues Santa Tracker tradition
