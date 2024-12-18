Reindeer on the radar: 7 SWS continues Santa Tracker tradition

Photo By Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown | A Beale Air Force Base (AFB) dependent identifies where Santa Claus is while the 7th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown | A Beale Air Force Base (AFB) dependent identifies where Santa Claus is while the 7th Space Warning Squadron tracks Santa Claus during their Santa Tracker event at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 24, 2024. Children on the nice list at Beale AFB were able to talk with Santa through the 7 SWS Santa Tracker patching through to Santa's sleigh phone, and Santa told the children about their accomplishments this year. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown) see less | View Image Page

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — On Christmas Eve, U.S. Space Force Guardians of the 7th Space Warning Squadron (7 SWS) at Beale Air Force Base picked up an unusually jolly radar signature flying over North America. 7 SWS provides missile warning, missile defense and space domain awareness for the West Coast. But today, these capabilities proved invaluable as further analysis confirmed that the sleigh-shaped object moving across their screens was Santa Claus!



Each year, children on Beale who made Santa’s nice list get invited to 7 SWS to see how they track Santa and keep him safe while he makes his journey spreading holiday joy. They also get to talk to Santa through his secret sleigh phone, providing a chance for Santa to remind the children how they made the nice list.



“I just checked and all of you are on the nice list,” said Claus. “Great job protecting your sister and getting good grades this year Conner.”



Each year, 7 SWS helps provide tracking and communication support to Mr. Claus as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s (NORAD) nearly 70-year history running a Santa tracker program. Volunteers from 7 SWS and Team Beale provided cookies and hot chocolate as well as games and coloring activities for the children while they waited their turn to see where Santa was in the world as he delivered presents.



“I really like seeing how the kids respond, just seeing their faces light up and those big smiles when they hear Santa’s voice,” said Kelvin Scruggs, 7 SWS chief of programming and analysis. “It gives these kids a chance to really interact with Santa Claus.”



For many, this was the first time up to the 7 SWS worksite; a uniquely designed, triangular building on a hill at Beale. This provided an opportunity to connect with families and shed some light on the important work taking place up there.



“I like to make families happy,” said U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Josephine Lerner, 7 SWS crew commander and director of the 2024 Santa Tracker operation. “It’s a unique way to celebrate together and share a bit about our tracking capabilities. Also, it’s cool to talk to Santa.”



Families from around Beale signed up in advance for this opportunity to have their kids talk to Santa and see inside the 7 SWS radar building. With some families coming each year for the unforgettable experience, they also look forward to seeing the familiar faces of the Guardians and civilian employees of 7 SWS who volunteer every year to help bring joy to the children of Beale.



“Four-year-old me would have been so ECSTATIC to talk to Santa and see how fast he could fly,” said U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Michael Werer, 7 SWS Upgraded Early Warning Radar System qualification training instructor. “That’s why it’s my third year helping run this; the feeling of excitement the kids get inside those simulators is unmatched and is what the holiday season is all about.”