    The Season of Giving Strengthens Sailors Bonds [Image 2 of 4]

    The Season of Giving Strengthens Sailors Bonds

    MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Anna Jefferson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes

    Future Sailors at Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Madison pose together following their Delayed Entry Pool meeting in Madison, Wisconsin, on Nov. 27. Future Sailors worked together to decorate the NRS Madison office for the holiday season.

    This work, The Season of Giving Strengthens Sailors Bonds [Image 4 of 4], by Anna Jefferson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

