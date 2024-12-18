Future Sailors at Navy Recruiting Station Pulaski participated in holiday festivities following their Delayed Entry Pool meeting in Pulaski, Illinois, on Dec. 12. Future Sailors brought gifts for one another during a white elephant exchange.
The Season of Giving Strengthens Sailors Bonds
