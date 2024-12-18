Date Taken: 12.13.2024 Date Posted: 12.24.2024 14:01 Photo ID: 8815414 VIRIN: 241213-N-WF391-2050 Resolution: 1290x1679 Size: 2.95 MB Location: MADISON, WISCONSIN, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Season of Giving Strengthens Sailors Bonds [Image 4 of 4], by Anna Jefferson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.