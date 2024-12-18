Chief Boatswain’s Mate Lawrence Duncan puts food on his plate during the Division 6 holiday potluck in Madison, Wisconsin, on Dec. 13. Division 6 hosted their second annual holiday potluck and gift exchange.
The Season of Giving Strengthens Sailors Bonds
