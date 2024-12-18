Division 6 poses after a surprise baby shower for Machinist's Mate Auxiliary 1st Class D’Angelo Lewis (center) in Madison, Wisconsin, on Dec. 13. Division 6 hosted the baby shower in conjunction with their holiday training and gathering.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2024 14:01
|Photo ID:
|8815412
|VIRIN:
|241213-N-WF391-3998
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|MADISON, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Season of Giving Strengthens Sailors Bonds [Image 4 of 4], by Anna Jefferson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Season of Giving Strengthens Sailors Bonds
No keywords found.