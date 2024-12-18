Helmets assigned to U.S. Airmen from the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron sit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2024. Aircrew flight equipment Airmen issue, fit and maintain aircrew survival equipment to ensure safety during flights. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2024 01:06
|Photo ID:
|8815104
|VIRIN:
|241216-F-YH673-1006
|Resolution:
|7909x4449
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircrew Flight Equipment equips pilots with lifesaving equipment [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.