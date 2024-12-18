Aircrew Flight Equipment equips pilots with lifesaving equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron inspects an oxygen mask within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2024. Aircrew flight equipment Airmen issue, fit and maintain aircrew survival equipment to ensure safety during flights. (U.S. Air Force photo)