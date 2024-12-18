A U.S. Airman assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron gives weapons within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2024. The aircrew flight equipment Airmen equip aircrew with M9 pistols to ensure safety while conducting sorties (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2024 01:06
|Photo ID:
|8815107
|VIRIN:
|241216-F-YH673-1083
|Resolution:
|4972x2797
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircrew Flight Equipment equips pilots with lifesaving equipment [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.