    Aircrew Flight Equipment equips pilots with lifesaving equipment [Image 9 of 10]

    Aircrew Flight Equipment equips pilots with lifesaving equipment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron gives weapons within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2024. The aircrew flight equipment Airmen equip aircrew with M9 pistols to ensure safety while conducting sorties (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
