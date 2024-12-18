Aircrew Flight Equipment equips pilots with lifesaving equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron clears a weapon within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2024. Before flight, aircrew are equipped with M9 pistols to ensure safety in the event of an ejection while conducting sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo)