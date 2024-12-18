Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness [Image 12 of 12]

    Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moira Esquivel 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Lt. Cmdr. Mary Ayres and Hospital Corpsman Second Class (HM2) Caleb Coker carries a high-fidelity simulated manikin into an ambulance after receiving Role 2 care while Cmdr. Sasha Smith gives ventilation to the simulated patient during a training evolution on Bravo 1 Range conducted by Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC) on Dec. 16. The Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) team comprised of a seven-man team from Camp Lejeune is preparing for an upcoming deployment in Spring 2025. Ayres is a general surgeon serving at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Camp Lejeune, N.C. Coker works as a respiratory technician also with NMRTC Camp Lejeune. Working at the same facility, Smith is a certified registered nurse anesthetist.

