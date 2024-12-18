Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness

Lt. Cmdr. Mary Ayres and Hospital Corpsman Second Class (HM2) Caleb Coker carries a high-fidelity simulated manikin into an ambulance after receiving Role 2 care while Cmdr. Sasha Smith gives ventilation to the simulated patient during a training evolution on Bravo 1 Range conducted by Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC) on Dec. 16. The Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) team comprised of a seven-man team from Camp Lejeune is preparing for an upcoming deployment in Spring 2025. Ayres is a general surgeon serving at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Camp Lejeune, N.C. Coker works as a respiratory technician also with NMRTC Camp Lejeune. Working at the same facility, Smith is a certified registered nurse anesthetist.
