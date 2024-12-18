Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moira Esquivel 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Capt. William McGinnis and Chief Hospital Corpsman (HMC) David Potter load a high-fidelity simulated manikin into an ambulance after receiving care from Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) team while Hospital Corpsman Second Class (HM2) Kwame Obengyeboah provides security. McGinnis and Potter are the two personnel that make up the En-Route Care System (ERCS) Team 48 that provides care to patients during transportation from one echelon to another. Both McGinnis and Potter are in the Reserves sharpening their skills while fulfilling the roles of a Critical Care Nurse and Search and Rescue Medical Technician, respectively. Obengyeboah is an instructor at NEMWDC and plays the role of Medical Quick Reaction Force (MEDQRF) during the ERSS course guiding the BRC students in Role 1 care.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 20:09
    Photo ID: 8815024
    VIRIN: 241216-N-GB598-2633
    Resolution: 2950x1961
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Moira Esquivel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness
    Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness
    Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness
    Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness
    Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness
    Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness
    Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness
    Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness
    Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness
    Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness
    Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness
    Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Expeditionary Medicine
    ERSS
    NMFP
    ERCS
    NEMWDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download