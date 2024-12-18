Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. William McGinnis and Chief Hospital Corpsman (HMC) David Potter load a high-fidelity simulated manikin into an ambulance after receiving care from Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) team while Hospital Corpsman Second Class (HM2) Kwame Obengyeboah provides security. McGinnis and Potter are the two personnel that make up the En-Route Care System (ERCS) Team 48 that provides care to patients during transportation from one echelon to another. Both McGinnis and Potter are in the Reserves sharpening their skills while fulfilling the roles of a Critical Care Nurse and Search and Rescue Medical Technician, respectively. Obengyeboah is an instructor at NEMWDC and plays the role of Medical Quick Reaction Force (MEDQRF) during the ERSS course guiding the BRC students in Role 1 care.