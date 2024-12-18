Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness

Lt. Kaitlin Walter evaluates a live actor patient involved in a motor vehicle accident for a possible head trauma while Capt. Chad Baasen observes during a training evolution on Bravo 1 Range conducted by Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC) on Dec. 16. Walter explains, “It was good getting immediate feedback from the actor. It’s an extra realistic simulation forcing me to have to pay more attention on the patient.” Walter is an Emergency Room Physician Assistant for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Camp Lejeune, N.C., set to deploy with her Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System team in Spring 2025.
