Navy Expeditionary Medicine teams hone skills in realistic operational scenarios to enhance readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Kaitlin Walter listens to any abnormalities in the lower lung lobes of Information Technician First Class (IT1) Vincent Wu who was involved in a simulated motor vehicle accident during a training evolution on Bravo 1 Range conducted by Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC) on Dec. 16. Walter is an Emergency Room Physician Assistant for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Camp Lejeune, N.C., set to deploy with her Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) team in Spring 2025. Wu is an instructor at NEMWDC fulfilling the role of an actor for the ERSS course.