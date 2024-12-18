DPW workers ‘keep the lights on’ at Army sites near Hiroshima

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hideki Yamada, an electrician for the Directorate of Public Works, performs a test on circuit breakers at the Akizuki Ammunition Depot in Japan, Sept. 5, 2024. The DPW workforce handles various skilled trade and office jobs to support tenant organizations, including the 10th Support Group and its three ammunition depots. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)