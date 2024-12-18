DPW workers ‘keep the lights on’ at Army sites near Hiroshima

Photo By Sean Kimmons | Hideki Yamada, an electrician for the Directorate of Public Works, performs a test on...... read more read more Photo By Sean Kimmons | Hideki Yamada, an electrician for the Directorate of Public Works, performs a test on circuit breakers at the Akizuki Ammunition Depot in Japan, Sept. 5, 2024. The DPW workforce handles various skilled trade and office jobs to support tenant organizations, including the 10th Support Group and its three ammunition depots. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons) see less | View Image Page

KURE PIER 6, Japan – Working behind the scenes at several installations near Hiroshima, the U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Public Works aims to ensure that missions in the region drive on.



With more than 50 employees handling skilled trade and office jobs, the DPW here supports various tenant organizations, including the 10th Support Group and its three ammunition depots.



“We keep the lights on, keep the walls painted and keep things safe for them to operate within the footprint,” said Sam Roach, chief of DPW.



Roach said the directorate interacts closely with the garrison headquarters at Camp Zama to receive guidance and to communicate certain issues that may need to be addressed.



From his office on Kure Pier 6, Roach and his team oversee the local DPW efforts of providing repairs and maintenance at five different sites, where much of the infrastructure dates to the post-World War II era.



“Use for these buildings has changed over time and with new use comes new regulation and new requirements,” he said. “It’s a constantly changing environment and these guys here have been able to adjust and meet the challenge.”



DPW employees also manage the utilities at the sites and a warehouse that stores appliances and furniture that can be delivered to assist Soldiers and Army civilians moving into on- and off-post housing.



Roach, who recently began his role, said he has been amazed so far with how his workforce continues to tackle the wide range of operations.



He said the directorate’s supply chain, which includes the ability to procure materials and tools for maintenance and construction projects, is the best he has ever seen throughout his career.



“What they’ve been able to accomplish and what they’re working with… I don’t think you’d see this result across the board,” he said. “Their supply chain here is something that the rest of the [Department of Defense] should probably study. They’re insanely efficient.”



Roach said Mika Sasaki, who supervises the DPW master labor contract employees, helped run the show for about a year until Roach came in as the new chief.



“I have seen what she’s done since I have arrived here,” he said, “and I’m very impressed with the job she did.”



Because of the dispersed locations of the ammunition depots, Roach also relies on supervisors at each site to carefully manage their respective operations.



About an hour away at the Akizuki Ammunition Depot, Hitoshi Yoshioka serves as the maintenance coordinator for nearly 20 employees at the DPW trades shop.



He said his crew handles many roles, including carpentry, plumbing, electric work, pest control, heavy equipment driving, boilers, preventive maintenance, metal sheet work, painting and supply procurement.



“In my opinion, no one can work without DPW, because we maintain the facilities and the roads,” Yoshioka said. “Because of that, the other employees can focus on what they do.”



But the DPW mission is not without its challenges, especially during this time of the year.



Besides the hot and humid weather, the summer months can stir up typhoons that can pose a threat to older buildings. When a powerful storm approaches, DPW workers will inspect the facilities and quickly make any necessary repairs.



The pest control section also deals with Asian giant hornets, known to pack a powerful sting, that will sometimes build nests in buildings. Once a nest is reported, employees will then remove it while wearing safety gear.



The “safety first” mentality also extends to other DPW professions.



Tomonori Oshita, a boilerman, helps with the safe operation of a boiler system at the Akizuki depot. He said he regularly inspects the system to confirm it is functioning correctly.



Since there can be a possible risk caused by the pressure in the system, Tomonori said the inspections are vital and play a part in how the directorate sees safety as a top priority.



“DPW always prepares for a potential emergency,” Tomonori said. “But if something does happen, we can then quickly respond to it.”



Yoshioka echoed similar sentiment and said it is always a good sign when things are quiet.



“Just like with the firefighters and security guards, if nothing happens, it’s perfect,” he said. “That’s why preparation is very important. We always prepare to prevent something from happening.”



Roach said he often leans on the institutional knowledge of his MLC employees, many of whom have decades of experience, to ensure operations run smoothly.



For the most part, he said his workforce only needs a small amount of direction to effectively complete tasks.



“Their work ethic and willingness to achieve goals is probably an asset that we’re not recognizing fully,” Roach said. “Because if you give them a little bit of guidance, they will meet you on the goal that you’re trying to go for.”



(Article was originally published on the USAG Japan website on Sept. 19, 2024, and may be found at www.army.mil/article/279838)