DPW workers ‘keep the lights on’ at Army sites near Hiroshima

Tomonori Oshita, a boilerman for the Directorate of Public Works, inspects a boiler system at the Akizuki Ammunition Depot in Japan, Sept. 5, 2024. The DPW workforce handles various skilled trade and office jobs to support tenant organizations, including the 10th Support Group and its three ammunition depots. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)