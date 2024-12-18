Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPW workers ‘keep the lights on’ at Army sites near Hiroshima [Image 3 of 4]

    DPW workers ‘keep the lights on’ at Army sites near Hiroshima

    AKIZUKI AMMUNITION DEPOT, JAPAN

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Sean Kimmons                  

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Tetsuya Suemasa, a carpenter for the Directorate of Public Works, puts the final touches on a storage box at the Akizuki Ammunition Depot in Japan, Sept. 5, 2024. The DPW workforce handles various skilled trade and office jobs to support tenant organizations, including the 10th Support Group and its three ammunition depots. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 21:04
    Photo ID: 8813706
    VIRIN: 240905-A-VY538-6410
    Resolution: 6216x4480
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: AKIZUKI AMMUNITION DEPOT, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    japan
    usag japan
    akizuki ammunition depot

