325th FW commander speaks at December Bay County Chamber of Commerce event

U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, center, converses with community members during the Bay County Chamber of Commerce First Friday event at Florida State University Panama City, Florida, Dec. 6, 2024. Attending community events allows Tyndall's leadership to connect with local community members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)