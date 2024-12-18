Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    325th FW commander speaks at December Bay County Chamber of Commerce event [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    325th FW commander speaks at December Bay County Chamber of Commerce event

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, center, converses with community members during the Bay County Chamber of Commerce First Friday event at Florida State University Panama City, Florida, Dec. 6, 2024. Attending community events allows Tyndall's leadership to connect with local community members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 16:24
    Photo ID: 8812578
    VIRIN: 241206-F-NF392-1023
    Resolution: 5181x3447
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th FW commander speaks at December Bay County Chamber of Commerce event [Image 4 of 4], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    325th FW commander speaks at December Bay County Chamber of Commerce event
    325th FW commander speaks at December Bay County Chamber of Commerce event
    325th FW commander speaks at December Bay County Chamber of Commerce event
    325th FW commander speaks at December Bay County Chamber of Commerce event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chamber of Commerce
    Community Engagement
    Bay County
    325th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download