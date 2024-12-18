325th FW commander speaks at December Bay County Chamber of Commerce event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

325th Fighter Wing and Bay County leadership sit on a panel of civic leaders for the Bay County Chamber of Commerce First Friday event at Florida State University Panama City, Florida, Dec. 6, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th FW commander, provided an update regarding Tyndall’s mission and rebuild to a crowd of civic leaders and local business owners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)