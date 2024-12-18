325th FW commander speaks at December Bay County Chamber of Commerce event

325th Fighter Wing and Bay County leadership sit on a panel of civic leaders for the Bay County Chamber of Commerce First Friday event at Florida State University Panama City, Florida, Dec. 6, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th FW commander, provided an update regarding Tyndall’s mission and rebuild to a crowd of civic leaders and local business owners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 16:24
|Photo ID:
|8812575
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-NF392-1001
|Resolution:
|4826x3211
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
