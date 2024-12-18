Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th FW commander speaks at December Bay County Chamber of Commerce event [Image 1 of 4]

    325th FW commander speaks at December Bay County Chamber of Commerce event

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing

    325th Fighter Wing and Bay County leadership sit on a panel of civic leaders for the Bay County Chamber of Commerce First Friday event at Florida State University Panama City, Florida, Dec. 6, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th FW commander, provided an update regarding Tyndall’s mission and rebuild to a crowd of civic leaders and local business owners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 16:24
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Chamber of Commerce
    Community Engagement
    Bay County
    325th Fighter Wing

