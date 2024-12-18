325th FW commander speaks at December Bay County Chamber of Commerce event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, speaks at the Bay County Chamber of Commerce First Friday event at Florida State University Panama City, Florida, Dec. 6, 2024. Bergtholdt discussed the progress of the Tyndall rebuild and the 325th Fighter Wing’s new mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)