325th FW commander speaks at December Bay County Chamber of Commerce event

U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, applauds during the Bay County Chamber of Commerce First Friday event at Florida State University Panama City, Florida, Dec. 6, 2024. This networking event is an opportunity for community leaders, business owners, military leaders, and other officials to connect and strengthen the relations between Tyndall and the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)