Vance Spouse's Club Airman Holiday Cookie Drive

Master Sgt. Kerry Wilson, the 71st Mission Support Group and Wing Staff Agency first sergeant, packs cookies with Shelley Carrier-Lockwood, a 71st Flying Training Wing military and family life counselor, at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 11, 2024. The Vance Spouse's Club hosted the annual Airman Holiday Cookie Drive for deployed Airmen as well as those in dorms on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)