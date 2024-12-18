Vance Spouse's Club Airman Holiday Cookie Drive

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Vance Spouse's Club hosted the annual Airman Holiday Cookie Drive at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 11, 2024. The drive spreads holiday cheer to deployed Airmen as well as those in the dorms on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)