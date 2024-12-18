Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vance Spouse's Club Airman Holiday Cookie Drive [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vance Spouse's Club Airman Holiday Cookie Drive

    VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Airmen pose for a photo at the Vance Spouse's Club annual Airman Holiday Cookie Drive at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 11, 2024. The drive spreads holiday cheer to deployed Airmen as well as those in dorms on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 16:08
    Photo ID: 8812549
    VIRIN: 241211-F-CP836-1044
    Resolution: 5634x3726
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vance Spouse's Club Airman Holiday Cookie Drive [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vance Spouse's Club Airman Holiday Cookie Drive
    Vance Spouse's Club Airman Holiday Cookie Drive
    Vance Spouse's Club Airman Holiday Cookie Drive
    Vance Spouse's Club Airman Holiday Cookie Drive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cookie drive
    71st Flying Training Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download