Cookies await packing at the Vance Spouse's Club annual Airman Holiday Cookie Drive at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 11, 2024. The cookie drive spreads holiday cheer to deployed Airmen as well as those in the dorms on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 16:08
|Photo ID:
|8812547
|VIRIN:
|241211-F-CP836-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vance Spouse's Club Airman Holiday Cookie Drive [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.