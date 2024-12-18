Army-Navy Game 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LANDOVER, Md. (Dec. 14, 2024) Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) Rear Adm. Jim Waters, right, and Deputy Commander, NRC, Rear Adm. Dave Barnes, left, interact with kids visiting The Strike Group, the Navy’s newest mobile, mixed reality recruiting asset, prior to the 125th Army-Navy Football game at Northwest Stadium. The Army-Navy football game is one of the oldest and most storied contests in the history of collegiate athletics. Navy defeated Army 31-13, raising their record to 63-55-7. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael T. Porterfield)