Army-Navy Game 2024

LANDOVER, Md. (Dec. 14, 2024) Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, left, and Mr. Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, tour Navy Recruiting Command’s newest mobile mixed-reality recruiting asset, The Strike Group, prior to the 125th Army-Navy Football game at Northwest Stadium. The Army-Navy football game is one of the oldest and most storied contests in the history of collegiate athletics. Navy defeated Army 31-13, raising their record to 63-55-7. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael T. Porterfield)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 11:49
|Photo ID:
|8811705
|VIRIN:
|241214-N-TT671-1207
|Resolution:
|3046x2027
|Size:
|693.17 KB
|Location:
|LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
