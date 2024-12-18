Swear-In Ceremony Army Navy Game 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LANDOVER, Md. (Dec. 14, 2024) Future Sailors from the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Richmond area enlist in the Navy and Marine Corps during the 125th Army-Navy Football game at Northwest Stadium. The Army-Navy football game is one of the oldest and most storied contests in the history of collegiate athletics. Navy defeated Army 31-13, raising their record to 63-55-7. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael T. Porterfield)