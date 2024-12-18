Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swear-In Ceremony Army Navy Game 2024

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Porterfield  

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    LANDOVER, Md. (Dec. 14, 2024) Future Sailors from the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Richmond area enlist in the Navy and Marine Corps during the 125th Army-Navy Football game at Northwest Stadium. The Army-Navy football game is one of the oldest and most storied contests in the history of collegiate athletics. Navy defeated Army 31-13, raising their record to 63-55-7. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael T. Porterfield)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024
    Photo ID: 8811708
    VIRIN: 241214-N-TT671-1686
    Resolution: 3469x2308
    Size: 935.11 KB
    Location: LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Swear-In Ceremony Army Navy Game 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Porterfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army-Navy Game 2024
    Army-Navy Game 2024
    Army Navy Game 2024
    Swear-In Ceremony Army Navy Game 2024

