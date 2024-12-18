909th ARS extends BTF in the Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, supports a night-time mission in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 16, 2024. The U.S. remains committed to peace and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific alongside our Japanese allies, together acting as the cornerstone of regional peace and security and presenting an ironclad defense of Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)