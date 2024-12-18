Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    909th ARS extends BTF in the Pacific [Image 1 of 4]

    909th ARS extends BTF in the Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lahjahniek Ramdene, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares for a night-time aerial refueling of a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 16, 2024. The U.S. remains committed to peace and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region alongside our Japanese allies, together acting as the cornerstone of regional peace and security and presenting an ironclad defense of Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 02:11
    Photo ID: 8810752
    VIRIN: 241216-F-TF632-1010
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 93.43 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 909th ARS extends BTF in the Pacific [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    B-52
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM
    BTF

