909th ARS extends BTF in the Pacific

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lahjahniek Ramdene, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares for a night-time aerial refueling of a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 16, 2024. The U.S. remains committed to peace and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region alongside our Japanese allies, together acting as the cornerstone of regional peace and security and presenting an ironclad defense of Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)