909th ARS extends BTF in the Pacific

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lahjahniek Ramdene, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares for a night-time aerial refueling during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 16, 2024. This training allows aircrew and support personnel to conduct theater integration and to improve bomber interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)