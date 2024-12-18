U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lahjahniek Ramdene, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares for a night-time aerial refueling during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 16, 2024. This training allows aircrew and support personnel to conduct theater integration and to improve bomber interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 02:11
|Photo ID:
|8810756
|VIRIN:
|241216-F-TF632-1005
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|171.06 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 909th ARS extends BTF in the Pacific [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.