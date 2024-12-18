909th ARS extends BTF in the Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducts a night-time aerial refueling with a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 16, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific region by demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)