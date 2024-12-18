A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducts a night-time aerial refueling with a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 16, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific region by demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 02:11
|Photo ID:
|8810754
|VIRIN:
|241216-F-TF632-1019
|Resolution:
|720x1280
|Size:
|99.21 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 909th ARS extends BTF in the Pacific [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.