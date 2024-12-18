Kentucky Air Guard conducts Operation Arctic Haven

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 123rd Airlift Wing upload cargo to a Kentucky Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in support of Operation Arctic Haven at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 2, 2024. Thirty-six wing Airmen supported the Innovative Readiness Training mission, which airlifted 39 short tons of residential building supplies to two remote villages in northern Alaska. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)