Kentucky Air Guard conducts Operation Arctic Haven

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Master Sgt. Gabe Kessler, an aerial port supervisor with the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing, assists with a combat offload of cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in Wainwright, Alaska, as part of Operation Arctic Haven Sept. 2, 2024. Thirty-six wing members supported the Innovative Readiness Training mission, which airlifted 39 short tons of residential building supplies to two remote villages in northern Alaska. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)