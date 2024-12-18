Members of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing conduct a combat offload of cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in Wainwright, Alaska, as part of Operation Arctic Haven Sept. 2, 2024. Thirty-six wing members supported the Innovative Readiness Training mission, which airlifted 39 short tons of residential building supplies to two remote villages in northern Alaska. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
This work, Kentucky Air Guard conducts Operation Arctic Haven [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
