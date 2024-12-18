Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guard conducts Operation Arctic Haven

    Kentucky Air Guard conducts Operation Arctic Haven

    WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Jason Newby, a supply specialist with the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Airlift Wing, assists with a combat offload of cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in Wainwright, Alaska, as part of Operation Arctic Haven Sept. 2, 2024. Thirty-six wing members supported the Innovative Readiness Training mission, which airlifted 39 short tons of residential building supplies to two remote villages in northern Alaska. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    Kentucky Air Guard helps alleviate arctic housing shortage with airlift mission to North Slope

    Alaska
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Operation Arctic Haven
    Mission Readiness Airlift

