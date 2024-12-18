Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Michigan (SSGN 727) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Michigan (SSGN 727) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    231206-N-EI510-1237 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Dec. 6, 2024) -- The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec . 6, 2024. Michigan is homeported in Bangor, Washington, and is assigned to Submarine Squadron 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 17:05
    Photo ID: 8810152
    VIRIN: 241206-N-EI510-1237
    Resolution: 8227x5485
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, USS Michigan (SSGN 727) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    COMSUBPAC
    Submarine
    USS Michigan (SSGN 727)

