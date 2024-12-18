Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

231206-N-EI510-1203 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Dec. 6, 2024) -- The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 6, 2024. Michigan is homeported in Bangor, Washington, and is assigned to Submarine Squadron 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)