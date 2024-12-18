Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Michigan (SSGN 727) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Michigan (SSGN 727) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    231206-N-EI510-1096 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Dec. 6, 2024) -- The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec . 6, 2024. Michigan is the second submarine of the Ohio-class of ballistic missile submarines and guided missile submarines and the third U.S. ship to bear the name. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    This work, USS Michigan (SSGN 727) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    COMSUBPAC
    Submarine
    USS Michigan (SSGN 727)

