231206-N-EI510-1054 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Dec. 6, 2024) -- The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 6, 2024. Michigan is homeported in Bangor, Washington, and is assigned to Submarine Squadron 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8810149
|VIRIN:
|241206-N-EI510-1054
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Michigan (SSGN 727) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.