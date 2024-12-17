American, Japanese students share perspectives, gain mutual understanding at SEED event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Marcus Hunter, right, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, talks to one of the groups during the student educational exchange and dialogue event, or SEED, Dec. 15 at Zama Middle High School. The U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs co-hosted the event, which was meant to cultivate diverse perspectives and enhance mutual understanding.