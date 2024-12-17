American, Japanese students share perspectives, gain mutual understanding at SEED event

Two Zama Middle High School students try to guess what their Japanese teammate is drawing in a game Dec. 15 during the student educational exchange and dialogue event, or SEED, at Zama Middle High School. About 50 American and Japanese teens came together for two days of cultural exchange activities meant to cultivate diverse perspectives and enhance mutual understanding.
