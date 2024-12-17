Teen participants in the student educational exchange and dialogue event, or SEED, play games Dec. 14 at Zama Middle High School. The U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs co-hosted the event, which was meant to cultivate diverse perspectives and enhance mutual understanding.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 01:28
|Photo ID:
|8808739
|VIRIN:
|241214-A-HP857-4508
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|486.12 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, American, Japanese students share perspectives, gain mutual understanding at SEED event [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
American, Japanese students share perspectives, gain mutual understanding at SEED event
No keywords found.