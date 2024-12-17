Carson Hansen, left, a junior at Zama Middle High School, discusses a project with his teammates during the student educational exchange and dialogue event, or SEED, Dec. 15 at Zama Middle High School.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 01:28
|Photo ID:
|8808741
|VIRIN:
|241215-A-HP857-7644
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|560.01 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, American, Japanese students share perspectives, gain mutual understanding at SEED event [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
American, Japanese students share perspectives, gain mutual understanding at SEED event
No keywords found.